You may have never heard of it, but Krav Maga is arguably the most powerful form of self-defense there is. Krav Maga is a martial art that was created to teach Israeli soldiers close-quarters combat. It was founded by Imi Lichtenfeld in the 1930s. It was designed to quickly teach soldiers how to be efficient fighters within six months. You may use this dangerous martial art only when you seriously need it, like when somebody is pointing a gun at you or even trying to choke you. Most people would think, “That will never happen to me,” or “Even if I do learn it, I’ll never use it.” But you don’t think you need Krav until it’s too late.

Krav Maga not only teaches you to fight but it also teaches many more important life skills. It builds self-confidence, teaches you to be aware of your surroundings, and helps you avoid dangerous situations. In class, we also learn that fighting is always the last resort to a bad situation and, if possible, walk away from any unnecessary confrontations. We do many drills, and practice our self-defense techniques often, until it becomes second nature. Since repetition is important, we are always reminded to practice at home.

Krav Maga also improves your physical fitness. For example, as a warmup we usually do push-ups, squats, jumping jacks, burpees and situps, just to name a few. The reason we do so many exercises is because it improves the speed and strength of our strikes. In Krav we learn to stay healthy and keep ourselves in tiptop shape.

Krav Maga teaches me to never give up, stay dedicated to the things I love, and to persevere through every situation no matter how tough.

Some of my teammates and I were featured this spring on Fox News.