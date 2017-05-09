When Kayla, my 2-year-old sister, and I both opened the Learn & Groove Musical Mat (LeapFrog), she couldn’t wait to play with it. She was about to yell, but luckily I stopped her.
When we opened it, we didn’t have to build it, it was already built. What Kayla liked about the Musical Mat was pressing the button a bunch of times to hear sounds. What Kayla didn’t like about the Musical Mat was that she thought you press on the mat to play piano. She was a little bit upset, but kept on pressing the button and forgot about pressing on the mat to play piano.
She really enjoyed lying down on the mat as well as running on it. Every night and day she would always play on it or just fall asleep on it.
