Concussions can be very dangerous. There are many websites available to help you find out more, such as Brain Injury Association of America (biausa.org). Concussions are a type of brain injury caused by a blow to the head or a violent shake to the head and body, according to the site. They can cause headaches, confusion, lack of coordination, memory loss, vomiting, dizziness, ringing in the ears, sleepiness and excessive fatigue. According to the Brain Injury Association, there are treatments for concussions — some you can do on your own and others you can’t. One treatment you can do on your own is just rest. You can also have your family help with remembering stuff you might have forgotten. There is medication for concussions such as an analgesic, which relieves the pain.

I had three concussions. Two happened at my elementary school and one at my cousin’s house. The first one I got was from running into a brick wall at school. When I was going to the hospital, I started throwing up. My second one, my cousins and I were playing inside and I slipped and banged my head on the floor. The last one I was playing football and I fell and someone kneed me in the head by accident.

It is important to protect your head and be aware of your surroundings, the Brain Injury Association says. If you are riding a bike or a skateboard, wear a helmet. If you play football, you should never tackle with your head. You can cause a serious neck or head injury . When tackling, put your head to the side and hit with your shoulder. Don’t hit other players in the head because they don’t want a concussion either. If you think you have a concussion, don’t hide it. Tell your parents/guardians and have them take you to the doctor. If you have a concussion, take some time to rest. You will feel like yourself again, just like me.