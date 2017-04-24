Party planning is my favorite hobby. It is a great way to make some money while doing what I love.

Party planning is very simple. You just have to think about the customer and their preferences. If your customer has a 10-year-old boy whose favorite color is blue, you would not throw him a pink-themed party. If you have a customer who is afraid of owls, you would not have an owl come to the party.

You also can’t charge too much money. To be successful, you have to work with the customer’s preferences and budget. It is always good to stay under budget. Be sure that you have a way to communicate with the customer.

It is always good to know the customer personally. That way they trust you with putting their party in your hands. You also have to be able to give the party goods to the customer such as the favors, invitations and food plan. Be sure that the customer approves everything before you book, reserve or buy it.

That is all you need to know about party planning.