Camping is a fun activity to do. You have to plan before you go to a campsite. Or you could even camp out in your backyard.

There are a lot of campsites around Long Island, and some might be near you. Some local campgrounds are McCann’s in Greenport, Indian Island in Riverhead, Blydenburgh County Park in Smithtown, and Sears Bellows County Park in Hampton Bays.

I also like to camp upstate in the Adirondacks, and two of my favorite grounds are Blue Jay and Stewarts Pond. The campsites in the Adirondacks are really awesome because they have a lot of hiking trails.

The supplies you need differ depending on how many days you go camping for.

If it’s in your backyard you just need a tent to sleep in, a sleeping bag and a flashlight. When you wake up you can go right into your house to get something to eat.

But when camping elsewhere, you can’t do that. You either have to take a mini travel grill or food that is already cooked, or you can use the fire pit to cook. If you are going to stay at the campsite for a lot of days you will need a lot of food. You also need a tent and a sleeping bag. Sometimes people bring canoes to go canoeing on a lake. Don’t forget the chocolate, marshmallows and graham crackers for s’mores.

Camping at home is a great way to hang out with your family. So when you get the chance, head out to the great outdoors.