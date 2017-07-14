Muse Paintbar in Garden City is a place to learn how to create beautiful artwork and be creative.

Right when you walk in, you are greeted by people who ask what you are there for. If you are there for a party, there is a party room in the back. The birthday person is able to pick a picture that everyone will learn.

There are also everyday art lessons that you can attend. They teach you step-by-step, and if you need more time you can tell them to slow down. Muse has staff willing to help if you need it.

The people who teach you how to paint a picture do it the night before to find the easiest steps so you don’t get stuck on a part. If the painting you are doing has some things you want to change, then have fun with it. Any ideas you have for changing the painting the instructors will support, because there is no such thing as a bad idea in painting!

There are even snacks at the bar where you can have a break.

So if you want to have an amazing time, then go to Muse Paintbar and let your imagination run wild. My only advice is to have fun.

Muse Paintbar is at 837 Franklin Ave., Garden City. Call 516-874-3500 or go online to musepaintbar.com