Lions Field in Port Washington is to me one of the most enjoyable places on Long Island. At Lions Field you can play baseball, football, softball, soccer and lacrosse. They have four baseball fields in the front and one big one for older kids. Lions Field is home to the Port Washington Legends youth baseball teams. Last year the 12U (ages 12 and under) Legends team made it to the state championship round in the Williamsport Tournament. Currently I play for the Legends 11U team.
It is so helpful to have a baseball field so close to me. It is also good to meet kids from the other schools before we go to middle school. I have made a lot of friends by going to Lions Field, and I love playing for the Legends. It is fun to be able to play competitive baseball with kids from other towns, too. Legends has helped me make some of my very good friends.
Some other good things about these fields are that we play on real grass and there are no lights, so we are playing day games all the time! Every town should have a Lions Field.
