Every day, my mom puts a note in my snack bag. My mom’s lunch box notes are sometimes funny, but mostly inspiring. Here are some of them:
- Let all you do be done with love.
- Feeling down today? Look up!
- What do you get when you cross a pair of pants with a dictionary? (Answer: smarty pants)
- Roses are red, violets are blue, know as you’re eating I’m thinking of you!
I keep a bag of her notes in my backpack for when I’m sad or missing her. I know I can always look at one and get happy. If someone packs your lunch, they should try it too! All you need to do is go online and search for “lunch box notes.” Then print them out, laminate them and there you go . . . you have lunch box notes!
