If you want your kids to take a bath, but they won’t, Lush is the place to go. When you walk in the store, it smells like paradise.

Lush is a place where you can find products that you can use in the bath or shower as well as after-shower products such as lotions. Many of the ingredients make your skin smooth. The products are not tested on animals and are vegan. Some products make the bath water change colors, creating a bubble bath experience that kids will never forget. This will make kids want to take a bath again and again.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A Bath Bomb is a ball that fizzes more than soda. The water will change color depending on which Bath Bomb you choose. My personal favorite Bath Bomb is the Dragon’s Egg because it smells like candy and the water turns a bright yellow. A Bubble Bar is like a Bath Bomb but it creates an extreme amount of bubbles. Lush also sells bath clay, which is fun to play with, but also doubles as soap. There are specialty soaps that are cut fresh from a soap block. Kids can get clean and have fun while doing it.

To find the nearest Lush location, visit Lush.com. I visited the location at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove.