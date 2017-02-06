I tested the Crayola Crayon Factory. I did this with my 7-year-old sister and she loved it. We followed all of the directions and the crayon came out, not like an ordinary crayon, but an extraordinary crayon. It was cool to watch the crayon melt into fabulous shapes. It wasn’t hot and it was safe for me to use. There are also incredible molds to use such as a dog, car, and heart. The only bad part: It takes a long time for the crayon to melt, and it did not come with a lot of crayon colors.
Rating: 4 smiles
