I like to collect rocks and shells during the summer to design my own frames. You can express yourself by making these frames.

My mom collects the rocks with me. We get them from Cedar Beach because the whole beach is rocks. You can use superglue or a glue gun to make items stick to cardboard or wood. Use your imagination to decorate with rocks and shells or anything else you can think of.

Just remember to be patient, be creative and have fun.