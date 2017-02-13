Animal shelters are a great place to find a new friend. Long Beach Humane Society Kitty Cove is a really good example. They help rescue homeless cats and kittens and find them new homes.
It is a different kind of shelter. The cats do not stay in cages all day. They are allowed to run around and play. That way you get to know them and they get to know you.
You can also donate on their website or from their Amazon wish list. Even if you are not able to adopt, you can still visit the cats. It is a fun way to spend an afternoon. They are open every day and are located at 4460 Austin Blvd., Island Park, 516-594-1721; longbeachhumanesociety.net
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.