We interviewed actress Meg Donnelly, who stars as Taylor Otto on the ABC comedy “American Housewife,” while she was visiting Manhattan recently.

Do you ever help to come up with ideas for your show?

No, not really. It’s more of the two lead actors, Katy Mixon and Diedrich Bader. Sometimes they improv a little bit during the scenes and they keep it in, but usually not really.

How would you describe your show?

It’s about a family moving to Westport, Connecticut, and we’re just trying to connect via normalcy, but we really don’t want to fit in, but we moved there because our younger sister needs to get a proper education. We want her to have a better education. So we move there. But everyone’s really rich and really skinny, and our mom is overweight and we’re like . . . there’s a lot of drama that goes into our family. The reason why it’s so funny is because it’s really relatable.

Do you get to keep the outfits that you wear?

No. I don’t on “American Housewife,” but when I was on the Netflix show I did, I got to keep some of my outfits that I really liked. So I still have them. I don’t think they fit me anymore, but I tried to fit into them because they’re really nice.

What kind of dance did you study?

I love hip-hop dancing. That’s my favorite, probably. But I also did tap for a while. I really like tap, too. But I did take hip-hop dance classes.

Do you play an instrument?

I do. I play guitar.

What made you want to sing and act?

I think the first time that I ever performed live, there’s not a better feeling than finishing a performance and people applauding for you. That’s like the best feeling ever. So I think that’s why I keep doing it.

How did you like working with the cast of “The Sound of Music Live!”?

It was awesome. They were all so nice, and even though I was an understudy they treated me like I was actually part of the cast. So that was really cool.

How many movies/TV shows have you been in?

Not a lot. I did this one feature film, and I mostly did commercials and stuff like that. And then I did this one thing that was supposed to be on Cartoon Network but now it’s on Netflix. It’s called “Team Toon.” I’d say like two.

Is there a role that you really wanted and you didn’t get?

Yeah, there’s been a bunch I auditioned for but I haven’t got, and it kind of stinks, but I guess that’s just like the business — you just have to keep going and have a positive attitude like someday something will happen.

Do you like being an actor and do you like doing everything that you do?

Yeah, I love it. I love doing this kind of stuff. It’s really cool.

Did you drop out of school to do your career?

I’m still doing school, but when I was in sixth grade I left my public school and I was home-schooled, and then I went back to a private school and then I was home-schooled again. It’s been a journey. I’m still in school, but not in regular school.

How do you manage education and work at the same time?

On set there’s a tutor and we go into a school trailer. We do school. We are required three hours every day, and sometimes it’s hard, but usually not really.

Is it harder being famous?

I don’t know if I’m famous, but I don’t know. I guess it’s pretty easy so far, I hope.

When did you start acting?

I started when I was like 5. I went to this theater school called Annie’s Playhouse in Far Hills, New Jersey. I started there and I used to do gymnastics but then I stopped. I was like, “I kind of want to do musical theater more.” I think around 8 or something I thought, “This is what I want to do.”

What do you like to do for fun outside of work?

I like to hang out with my friends because I’m always busy and I usually don’t get to see them, but I also like surfing. Maybe not in New York but when I’m out in California, I love to surf.

Have you ever not liked a movie or TV show that you were in?

No, I don’t think so. I think I always liked the project I was doing.

When you started acting were other classmates jealous or proud of you?

They were definitely proud. A lot of my friends at my old school, they still send encouraging texts, stuff like that, which is really nice. I don’t think any of them were jealous. I hope not.