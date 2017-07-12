Have you ever had a time when you feel stressed out and you need a break? Well, stress no more, because mindfulness is always to the rescue. Mindfulness is becoming aware about yourself, your surroundings and body. Mindfulness is a very good way to help you sleep or to calm you down.

A simple way to be mindful is by listening to the sounds around you and feeling your body move and work. You will notice that you haven’t heard, seen or felt something in places where you often go.

Also, mindful breathing is very important. When you are in a tough situation, taking three or more breaths can really calm you down, and I encourage you to keep going. If you are doing mindful breathing, you can put your hand on the stomach or chest. You will be able to feel your breathing.

When you feel down, tired, uncomfortable or bored next time, why don’t you try mindfulness to make you feel better? It works. We did this in school and were amazed at how helpful it was. A fifth-grade teacher in our school, Carrie Kittenplan, did this with us. You can find out more by visiting the website mindful.org