Kidsday reporter Lauren Boland and her younger sister, Maeve, with the Moana Starlight Canoe playset. (Credit: Boland family)
I played with the Moana Starlight Canoe & Friends Playset (Hasbro) with my 5-year-old sister, Maeve. We thought that it was cool that the canoe can shine the moon and the stars on our wall. My sister thought that the Moana doll was very pretty. It was awesome that the canoe had wheels too.
Something that I did not like about the toy was that whenever you moved the canoe, the chicken and...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
I played with the Moana Starlight Canoe & Friends Playset (Hasbro) with my 5-year-old sister, Maeve. We thought that it was cool that the canoe can shine the moon and the stars on our wall. My sister thought that the Moana doll was very pretty. It was awesome that the canoe had wheels too.
Something that I did not like about the toy was that whenever you moved the canoe, the chicken and pig (that the play set came with) would keep falling off the canoe. Also, the paddle that Moana was supposed to hold kept falling out of Moana’s hand. But overall, this toy was pretty fun. I would recommend this toy for ages 8 and younger. We think you may like it even more if you have seen the Disney movie “Moana.”
Rating: 3.5 smiles
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.