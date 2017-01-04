I played with the Moana Starlight Canoe & Friends Playset (Hasbro) with my 5-year-old sister, Maeve. We thought that it was cool that the canoe can shine the moon and the stars on our wall. My sister thought that the Moana doll was very pretty. It was awesome that the canoe had wheels too.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Something that I did not like about the toy was that whenever you moved the canoe, the chicken and pig (that the play set came with) would keep falling off the canoe. Also, the paddle that Moana was supposed to hold kept falling out of Moana’s hand. But overall, this toy was pretty fun. I would recommend this toy for ages 8 and younger. We think you may like it even more if you have seen the Disney movie “Moana.”

Rating: 3.5 smiles