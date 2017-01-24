Last summer, I went on a trip to the beautiful island of Bermuda. If you are thinking about going on a vacation, I definitely suggest going here.

It is so beautiful and relaxing. The ocean is crystal blue and the sand is a light pink. In Bermuda you can see everything underwater, so I saw a rock surrounded by a bunch of beautiful fish — it was so cool! We went snorkeling. It was so cool to see so many fish I have never seen or heard of before. One of the amazing-looking fish was called a parrot fish. It had an orange beak and was a pretty rainbow color.

Later we went sightseeing. It was so cool to explore Bermuda. I liked Calico Jack’s. It’s a small pirate ship where the parents can relax and the kids get to jump off the plank and into the ocean. There were also really cool slides that would go into the ocean.

After we went to Calico Jack’s we went to Bermuda’s capital city, Hamilton. It has a lot of nice stores and you can go shopping. I got a bracelet at one of the stores. Hamilton is so nice and it has all of the stores than you can believe. You won’t regret visiting this town.

Sadly, the trip had to come to an end, so my whole family and I had to board the cruise ship and we were on our way back home. I will never forget how much fun I had in Bermuda with my family. I hope one day I can visit again, and don’t you wish you were there right now?

Don’t believe me? Check their website: gotobermuda.com