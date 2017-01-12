Who wants a plain old backpack when you can make it something special that shows that it is yours? I designed my own backpack and I like it a lot. It is easy to do.

I got a very light-colored backpack and a box of Sharpies, and I went to work on it.

I outlined in pencil what I wanted to say on the back. I put my name on it and a few designs. As you can see from the photo it worked out perfectly for me. I like using Sharpies because if it gets wet or if you have to wash it, the colors won’t run. You can also dress it up with stickers, keychains, decals and badges. Be as creative as you want and let it express who you are!