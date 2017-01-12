Kidsday reporter Abbigail Martinez shows off her decorated backpack. (Credit: Martinez family)
Who wants a plain old backpack when you can make it something special that shows that it is yours? I designed my own backpack and I like it a lot. It is easy to do.
I got a very light-colored backpack and a box of Sharpies, and I went to work on it.
I outlined in pencil what I wanted to say on the back. I put my name on it and a few designs. As you can see from the photo it worked out...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
Who wants a plain old backpack when you can make it something special that shows that it is yours? I designed my own backpack and I like it a lot. It is easy to do.
I got a very light-colored backpack and a box of Sharpies, and I went to work on it.
I outlined in pencil what I wanted to say on the back. I put my name on it and a few designs. As you can see from the photo it worked out perfectly for me. I like using Sharpies because if it gets wet or if you have to wash it, the colors won’t run. You can also dress it up with stickers, keychains, decals and badges. Be as creative as you want and let it express who you are!
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.