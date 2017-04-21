I have an interesting collection. Have you ever wondered what your parents played? Well, whether they’re from the ’70s, ’80s, or ’90s, chances are that I have the toys that made them happy. I have collectibles from the “Star Wars” saga or “The Simpsons,” and most are still in the box.

My interest in this hobby of collecting antique toys began in the fifth grade. My friends had started talking about comic books and old toys, and the prospect of finding these treasures got me hooked. My one friend said he bought some old comics and a boxed collectible real cheap on eBay. I think the key to having a collection is knowing what the stuff is worth. You can get ripped off if you don’t know their value. Aside from knowing what your items are worth, you must know where to find them.

Now you can’t just go into any store and buy the stuff that I have there. Toys like this aren’t available in your everyday department stores. But there are a few places that I found useful while getting my items. Comic Con was a big help. Comic Con is a place where people gather to buy and trade comics and collectibles for a decent price. eBay also is a great convenience to me.