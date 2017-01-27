Every year my friends and I have a dance group where we dance for Easter, Christmas and so many more celebrations. To practice, we meet on Fridays. There are six in our dance group. We do our dancing group at our church in Theophile Church In Christ of Brooklyn. We have been dancing for two years. We always wear a special color shirt when we perform. This year we ordered beautiful white dresses to wear for our Christmas performance. We perform after the regular services are over or we do other special performances. Our teacher is Jeanie Pierre. She is 20, and every year she takes her time to teach us a new dance. Jeanie even has her own dance group. Dancing is an amazing thing to do — you can do so many things with it. You can use it as a sport or you can use it for fun. Dancing is kind of a tradition in my family because whenever my sister, my brother and I finish our food, our grandma always makes us dance while she sings.
