Are you looking for a fun indoor game with your family? I would recommend dominoes. I am 9 years old, and my family and I love to play dominoes. There are multiple ways to play. This is how we play in our house and what I recommend you do: Buy double six dominoes. Next take the dominoes and lay them on the table facing down. Then shuffle dominoes around the table.

If there are four players, all dominoes must be taken. If there are two players each player may have 14 dominoes. If there are three players each player may only have 7 dominoes.

In the game you want to get rid of your dominoes by playing them. The first person who has a double six domino plays first. They put down the domino that is double six and they put a domino down that has six dots on one half. If no one has one to start, then shuffle the dominoes again.

Then the next person goes. They put a domino down with the same number of dots as half the domino just played. You can only play a domino if half the domino matches, and they touch the other half of a domino already played.

Teams are randomly picked. The dominoes stay where they have been played. The winner is the first to get rid of their dominoes. If you cannot play a domino then your turn is skipped.