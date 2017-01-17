September was really exciting for me and my team from Center Stage Dance. We were performing at the New Hyde Park Street Fair twice in one day. The day of the street fair my sister, my cousin Madison, my friend Mia and I went to the fair early to check out the vendors and get some free giveaways. Afterward, I changed into my Center Stage T-shirt and headed over to the spot where we were dancing. I went to hang and stretch with my team. Finally, it was show time!

The first dance we did was called “Another Night” and it was a blast! It was a jazz routine that we won first place with at our last competition. Next was our group dance “Confident.” The seniors, petites, and minis each had separate parts in the dance. I am a mini and came out in two different parts of the song. Dancing in the street was fun but it’s harder to do splits on the street floor.

Lastly we had a fun dance party where we took people from the audience to dance with us. I tried to bring my little brother who is almost 3 but he was too shy.

It was fun performing in front of everybody. A lot of my family and friends were there to cheer me on. It was a day I will never forget and can’t wait to do it again next year!