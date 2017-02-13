I was in my first television commercial when I was 18 months old. I was out to dinner with my family at Applebee’s and ended up in one of their national commercials. After that, my sister and I got a talent manager who sends us on auditions and helps us book acting and modeling jobs. Mine have included being on a toy drum box for Toys ‘R’ Us, having my picture in a McGraw Hill textbook, and working as a fit model for Ralph Lauren and J. Crew. As a fit model I go into New York City and try on clothes for the designers to see how they look and fit.
I have also worked as an extra in movies and television. An extra is someone who is in the background in the scene. I have been on “The Good Wife,” “The Family,” and a Netflix series “Iron Fist.”
My sister and I get to work together sometimes. We worked on a movie and a BMW commercial together. I also recently worked on the movie, “The Comedian” that just came out, with Robert De Niro and Danny DeVito in a scene that they filmed in Queens.
It’s exciting to work with famous people and it’s interesting to see how much work goes into every scene of a television show or movie. We can spend an entire day filming just one scene over and over again. You never know if you’ll be waiting around a long time to shoot your scene, so I always bring something to keep me busy.
Acting and modeling is a fun way for kids to get work experience and make some money to save for college.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.