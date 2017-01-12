Almost everyone has something that they collect, from rocks to shells or even stamps. My collection is one I take pride in and has been growing since I was just a year old. My collection now has grown and has reached 50 snow globes.
Each one has a special story and for sure lots of memories. My globes come from all over the United States and even as far away as the Caribbean and South America, from either my own travels or the travels of family and friends.
I have snow globes that are tiny and ones that are huge. They display specific places or themes or different attractions. I believe these are the perfect collection for me because they are the perfect memory catchers. I do have a favorite: My aunt had one specially made for me as a gift, and it holds a picture of my whole family inside and plays a recording of my cousins wishing me a merry Christmas. I am sure if you have a collection it is very special and important to you, too.
