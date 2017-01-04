Kidsday reporter Cole Clark enjoys a homemade taco. (Credit: Clark family)
Every year I do a taco festival in my home. The festival starts with tacos that I make. That’s easy to do. All you need are taco shells, beef, cheese and lettuce. After cooking the beef, I lay out the shell, add the beef, lettuce and shredded cheese. If you like hot sauce, you can add that too.
After the tacos are made, I invite my family members — mom and dad, brothers and sisters, grandparents, cousins, and aunts and uncles — to enjoy them.
Then the fun begins as we play games such as Pick-up Sticks, Battleship, Sorry, dominoes and other great board games. It is so much fun and a great way to spend time with your family.
