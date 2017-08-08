We were wondering if kids would rather be called by their real names or their nicknames, so we asked all the fifth-graders.
The survey asked what the person’s real name is, what their nickname is, and if they like their real name or nickname better.
Nickname: 55
Real name: 28
As you can see, a lot more kids prefer to be called by their nickname. They think it is a little more personal and fun. It makes them feel special. Other kids just like the name their parents gave them and would rather not have a nickname.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.