We were wondering if kids would rather be called by their real names or their nicknames, so we asked all the fifth-graders.

The survey asked what the person’s real name is, what their nickname is, and if they like their real name or nickname better.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Nickname: 55

Real name: 28

As you can see, a lot more kids prefer to be called by their nickname. They think it is a little more personal and fun. It makes them feel special. Other kids just like the name their parents gave them and would rather not have a nickname.