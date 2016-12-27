Kidsday reporter Cecelia Albertina does not like chocolate. (Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly)
I hate chocolate. And that includes chocolate ice cream and candy. I tried a crumb of a chocolate brownie once and I liked that little piece, but when I tried a bigger piece, I didn’t like it at all.
Once, on my birthday the ice cream man offered me free ice cream. I tried it, but it was the same — I did not like it. I never really tried chocolate candy. That’s the bad news, but the good news is if I get chocolate on Valentine’s Day or Halloween, I will give it all to you!
