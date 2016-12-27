I had a chance to play with the new Doll of the Year for 2016, and I loved her dress and her hair because I loved their color. I loved the fact that Lea Clark came with a travel bag and a compass. That was the feature that I liked the most. At first I was a little confused as to what she did because the doll McKenna was a gymnast, and Isabelle was a dancer, but Lea did come with a book all about her called “Lea Dives In.”

The book helped me understand what Lea loves to do, which is to explore, take pictures and go on adventures. The first day I took Lea home we went on our first adventure, a field hockey game at the local middle school. From there we were off to dance class. I introduced Lea to all my friends. Since then my sisters and I have taken turns dressing Lea up, camping out with Lea, even having a tea party. There is nothing too adventurous for Lea.

I was really lucky to be able to have Lea Clark, the Girl of the Year American Girl doll. I love her. I think you will too. The new American Girl Doll of the Year will be announced on Monday.