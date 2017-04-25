Going to “On Your Feet! The Musical,” the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, was a truly fantastic experience.

This is a very popular musical on Broadway. We found the story extremely captivating and the performers very convincing. The show had a lot of music and dancing, but it also had an inspiring storyline. It is inspiring for anyone who needs advice on how to reach their dreams. It is a great way to teach people about the story of Gloria Estefan.

The play was fun and energetic. It really takes the audience deep into the life of Gloria Estefan. It was very well made, but we think it could have used a little clearer explanation. For example, we think they could have added a little bit more about her life as a child.

The choreography and music numbers were great. Everyone was running around and it looked very sudden, but if you looked closer, it would look like it was planned to look fast and crazy as well as instinctive.

This show is great and amazing. We were treated very nicely by all the employees and actors. We believe anyone who sees it will be inspired. We think this play is a great way for people to remember that you don’t need to be someone you are not to do what you love.

We think “On Your Feet” is a musical that everyone should see. It is playing at the Marriott Marquis Theatre in Manhattan. For information: onyourfeetmusical.com

We would rate this show 4 1⁄2 smiles.