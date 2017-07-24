Scroggle is a word game that we play in our fifth-grade class. It is a mixture of Scrabble and Boggle. At the beginning of each month, my teacher, Mr. Eric Sutz, places letters with point values based on Scrabble points on a bulletin board, and everyone in the class has one month to create words. One contest is the most number of words; another is the word with the highest point value.
We are allowed to play Scroggle when we finish work early or have some quiet downtime. When the month is over, the class hands in their sheets with their list of words, and Mr. Sutz tallies who has the most points. The winners receive a homework pass.
Comments
