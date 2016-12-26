Idle Hour Elementary School is a wonderful place where kids can learn and get an education, but a place where they can have fun at the same time. Idle Hour has an amazing PTA group that allows kids to have exciting and fun activities throughout the school year.

The school has many yearly traditions, but it also has new activities during the year. In the school community, kids learn about respecting one another and most of our assemblies are about respect. Idle Hour also cares about kids’ health. Some of the other assemblies are about eating healthy and keeping active. One of the activities kids do to keep active is the Turkey Bowl when the fifth-grade classes go out into the fields to play football around Thanksgiving. This drives home the point to kids that being active is important.

The student government at Idle Hour helps our community. Every year they donate something to the community. For example, this year they did “Soaptober” and everyone donated toiletries to servicemen and women overseas. They also decorate the train station.

Another yearly tradition is when the circus comes to Idle Hour. They do their own show, and then during gym class they teach the kids juggling, stilts, tricks, etc. Later on, the fifth graders get to put on a show for the rest of the school. At Idle Hour, we like to Reach High, Respect and Reach Out to One Another. The kids reach for their goals and never give up. Idle Hour’s fun activities and traditions make it one amazing place.