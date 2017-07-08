At our school, the Student Council is a really fun club you can join. We get to hang out with our friends after school and do really cool projects. We also try to do great things for the community. We held a book drive and also a collection for North Shore Animal League. In the past, we have also had food drives and clothing drives. We try to plan activities for our school, like each spring, we host a “Spring Fling” in the courtyard where all of the kids get to eat outside. We have officers for our Student Council — president, vice president, secretary and historian. The candidates have to give speeches, write campaign slogans and make posters.

Perhaps the most important part of our Student Council is how we apply to get in. We have to fill out an application and write an essay explaining how we will act as an Ambassador of Kindness at our school. An ambassador is a person who is friendly, generous and considerate to others, while serving as a leader and role model. If you show kindness to someone, that person will show kindness to someone else. It is much easier to be kind to someone than to be mean or unkind, and a little bit of kindness goes a long way. It could be as simple as a smile or saying “hello,” “have a nice day” or “good night.” You could help someone who is having a problem with something. Or sometimes it’s as easy as just talking to someone about how their day is going or just having a friendly conversation with them.

I start every day with a smile on my face, and a “hello” to everyone I see. Let’s all try to remember that there are so many ways to be kind, and those small acts of kindness can have a huge effect and change someone’s day for the better.