If you would like to pick fresh berries on Long Island, and you don’t know where to go, an amazing place to go to is Harbes Family Farm. There you can pick strawberries in June, blueberries in July-August, raspberries in July-September, and blackberries in August.
Across the street is also Harbes Farmstand, which has delicious food, tons of activities for kids of all ages, and even a vineyard and a wine tasting for adults. So everybody can enjoy Harbes farm! In the fall they have a great corn maze. They have pig races and bouncing pillows, just to add to your fun.
Harbes Family Farm is located at 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck. The hours are 8 to 6 on weekdays and 8 to 7 on weekends. Go to the website and find out about special events from time to time: harbesfamilyfarm.com
