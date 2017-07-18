Over the past few years, technology has made its way into elementary schools. Students are given the chance to use devices such as laptops and iPads. Which device would you rather have? We asked the 297 kids in the fourth and fifth grades, and here are the results:
Laptops: 160
iPads: 137
Most of us agree laptops are better than iPads when completing schoolwork. Maybe it’s because there are more options on a laptop or because there is a built-in keyboard that makes it easier to type. Kids like that they are a little bigger, too.
