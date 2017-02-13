Have you ever been rejected? How does it feel? Did you quit or did the rejection force you to try harder? Almost everyone experiences rejection at some point, whether it is for a job, a part in the school play or for a sport. I feel that you shouldn’t quit because in quitting you will never achieve your goals.

I tried out for a basketball team I had been wanting to play on for a long time. I worked hard getting ready for my tryout. When I didn’t make the team, I wanted to quit basketball forever. I cried for hours. I felt horrible, like I couldn’t do anything at all. Later that day, I had a basketball clinic. When I got there I refused to go into the gym even though my mom said the best thing to do is to pick up the ball again, but every time I stepped foot in that gym I broke into tears. I wanted to give up on what I loved to do the most. I called my cousin Billy who plays college basketball and he always makes me feel better but he didn’t answer. I knew I had to go back and finish the clinic, and as I was practicing my form, Billy called. When I told him what was wrong, he told me that I had to go back in the gym, this is just one obstacle to overcome, and if I want to achieve my goal I have to keep working harder and harder every day. He said that I can’t quit. This reminded me that no matter how hard it gets, I have to keep working at it. After we hung up the phone, I laced ’em up and walked back into that gym. When I surveyed 67 fifth-graders, all of them said they had been rejected.

Although some kids gave up right after being rejected, the majority (45 kids) said they worked harder to achieve their goals, and only three kids said they gave up completely. I feel this is what you should do because it is better to have tried and failed than to not have tried at all.