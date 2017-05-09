We all want a phone, don’t we? But what is the right age for a kid to have one? What age should kids really get a cellphone?
I surveyed 62 kids from my school. Forty-five kids thought the appropriate age was 8 to 12. Seventeen kids thought the appropriate age was 13 to 16.
Most kids want one for the convenience and the fun of phones. So many of their friends are playing games on them, and others think it is a good way just to stay in touch with their parents in case something happens.
Comments
