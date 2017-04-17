Today, most people in our world communicate using some kind of social media app. We were curious to see what social media app is liked and used by most people. We took a survey of 100 people. We gave five popular apps to choose from, here are our results:

Musical.ly: 40

Snapchat: 15

Instagram: 13

YouTube: 31

Twitter: 1

advertisement | advertise on newsday

After conducting our survey, we thought it would be interesting to interview a few kids for their comments on what makes a particular app their favorite.

Musical.ly: One kid said she likes to talk to friends and make videos.

Snapchat: It is fun to text friends funny photos.

Instagram: A great place to post different photos and talk to his friends.

Twitter: More for older people, but it is a good way to find out what is going on in school.

No matter what your favorite social media app is, there are always safety rules you should follow:

1. Do not watch, post or read inappropriate things.

2. Don’t communicate with anyone you don’t know.

3. Make sure your parents approve of the social media apps you download.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Safety must always come first, and then have fun.