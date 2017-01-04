We all get into arguments. Sometimes our biggest arguments are with those closest to us. We asked 100 fourth- and fifth-graders: “Whom do you argue with most: your parents, siblings or friends?” Here are the results:

Siblings 78

Parents 14

Friends 8

Most of us argue with our siblings. They are in our rooms and in our stuff; they often think they know it all. We think we fuss with our brothers and sisters because we are with them the most.