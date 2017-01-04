(Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Joseph Malossi, Sayville)
We all get into arguments. Sometimes our biggest arguments are with those closest to us. We asked 100 fourth- and fifth-graders: “Whom do you argue with most: your parents, siblings or friends?” Here are the results:
Siblings 78
Parents 14
Friends 8
Most of us argue with our siblings. They are in our rooms and in our stuff; they often think they know it all....
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
We all get into arguments. Sometimes our biggest arguments are with those closest to us. We asked 100 fourth- and fifth-graders: “Whom do you argue with most: your parents, siblings or friends?” Here are the results:
Siblings 78
Parents 14
Friends 8
Most of us argue with our siblings. They are in our rooms and in our stuff; they often think they know it all. We think we fuss with our brothers and sisters because we are with them the most.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.