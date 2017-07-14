Would you rather have a best friend or a sibling? We asked 278 kids in the fourth and fifth grades that question. Here is what we found out:
Sibling: 167
Best friend: 109
There are good sides to both answers. Some kids would rather have a brother or sister around all the time. A sibling can be a best friend or just a pal when no one else is around.
A best friend can sometimes be even better than a sibling. You see the BF when you want and you don’t have to worry about your parents getting in between the two of you.
But as you can see, it is family first in our survey.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.