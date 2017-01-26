I am very interested in finding a cure for brain cancer. I want scientists to find a cure specifically for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG).

I thought about how to spread the word in my town and the idea came to sell bracelets. These bracelets were for one person in particular: Mandy. Mandy was a 4-year-old girl who was diagnosed with DIPG. My aunt was her dance teacher. Sometimes I go with my aunt and help her teach, and that’s where I met Mandy. Mandy wasn’t feeling well and complained of an ear infection and her eye was turning in. They went to their family doctor and their doctor recommended her visiting a neurologist. It was there they found out Mandy had brain cancer. Sadly, Mandy passed away five days after her 5th birthday last January. She was a talented and kind girl who liked butterflies.

I raised $200 selling bracelets at a local store and one of my school’s fall events. My aunt donated this money to a DIPG brain cancer researcher. I figured if I sell bracelets again in more stores and more fairs, I can raise a lot of money to donate to doctors to find a cure. About 200 to 400 kids between the ages of 4 and 11 are diagnosed with DIPG brain cancer each year. We need to find a cure. If you would like to donate, please to go mandysmark.com