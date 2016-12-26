(Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Michael Kerr, Oakdale)
As the New Year approaches people often make resolutions such as getting in better shape, spending more time with family, and being more organized. I surveyed 15 fifth-grade students in my school and asked them “What is your New Year’s resolution?” Seven students said that they would like to eat healthier and get in better shape. Four said they would like to spend more time with friends and family, and two kids said they would like to be more responsible. Other responses were to read harder books and help others more often.
