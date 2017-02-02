We asked 121 kids in the third, fourth and fifth grades if they preferred an entire month with no homework or an entire month of extra recess. Here is what we found out:
No homework: 101
Extra recess: 20
We asked kids why they voted for no homework and here is what we found out. One kid said he gets enough classwork at school. Some kids actually said that they thought homework was a waste of time and they wanted more play time when school was over.
The kids who wanted more recess time thought that school recess was too short and others just wanted more exercise.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.