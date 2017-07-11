The book “James Patterson Presents: Sci-Fi Junior High” was created by John Martin and Scott Seegert (Little, Brown). It’s about the new kid in the galaxy, Kelvin Klosmo. Kelvin’s parents are scientists. Since Kelvin’s parents are scientists he has big expectations at his new school. Oh yeah, and by the way, all of Kelvin’s classmates are aliens!
How will Kelvin do at his new school? And why is a mad scientist trying to conquer the universe? That’s right, a mad scientist is trying to conquer the universe. To find out, read the book for yourself. It is funny and fast and easy to read.
Rating: 5 smiles
