I bet most people know about Shopkins. Does everyone know how many different varieties there are? There are so many packs and sets, it’s crazy!
I had the opportunity to test out the Shopkins Sweet Spot pack with exclusive Bubbleisha. It’s a fun, cool and creative pack that is fun for all ages. The pack comes with a mini Shopkins doll, a Shopkins holder, a cute little vendor cart, 2 bags and an awesome platform. The platform has a connected gumball machine that has gumballs you can actually put Shopkins into — very cool, right? Playing with it is so much fun and, with your imagination, the Shopkins Sweet pack can turn into anything that you imagine. I would definitely recommend that you check this out and all the other Shopkins sets because I am sure that you, too, will be wowed!
Rating: 5 smiles
Comments
