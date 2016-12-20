We were lucky enough to see an advanced screening of the animated movie “Sing.” We were invited by the New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony, who was hosting his annual Very Melo Christmas 2016 as part of the Carmelo Anthony Foundation at the Regal E-Walk Theater. Before the screening, we had a chance to talk to Anthony and have our pictures taken with him.

Now, the movie “Sing.” We really liked it and recommend it for all ages. Here is our review:

This animated 3D movie is about a koala bear named Mr. Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey). Mr. Moon was a show producer and he needed money so that the theater his dad built could stay open or else the bank was going to close it down. To earn money, Mr. Moon decided to hold a singing competition. He opened the contest to everyone in the community. In all, nine characters were invited to compete in the final round. Each animal was motivated to win for different reasons, for example Rosita (Reese Witherspoon) the pig had 25 children and she had no time to relax. Ash, the porcupine, was a female rock star who wrote her own music after the break-up with her boyfriend and Meena (Tori Kelly) had a terrible case of stage fright to overcome. To find out who won, you will have to see the movie.

Our favorite parts of the movie were when the five little bunnies were singing and dancing and when all of the characters overcame their challenges and sang their hearts out. Our favorite songs were Gunter (Nick Kroll) and Rosita singing “Shake It Off” and when Ash (Scarlett Johanssen) sang “Call Me Maybe.”

“Sing” is a movie for people of all ages. Trust us, that if you see it you won’t be disappointed. If we could rate this movie from a 1-5 we would rate it a 5 smiles.