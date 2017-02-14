Musical.ly is an app that a lot of kids use. You can make videos lip-synching songs and jokes. On your videos you can get likes and your friends can text you. Musical.ly is a free app that you can get in the Apple or Android app stores. There is an additional app called Live.ly, which you can use to make live broadcasts for your friends to watch. In Musical.ly you can have a private account or a public account.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.