Do you think you know everything about Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors basketball champion? Well, I can tell you a few things you might not know about my favorite NBA player:

Did you know . . .

* His real name is Wardell Stephen Curry II. He was named after his dad Dell Curry who was also an NBA player.

* Stephen Curry was born in the same hospital as LeBron James in Akron, Ohio, but not in the same year. Curry was born in 1988.

* Both parents were former athletes. Stephen’s dad played 16 seasons in the NBA and his mom was a college volleyball player.

* Stephen’s sister, Syndel Curry, plays volleyball at Elon University.

* Stephen once was in a Burger King commercial as a kid.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

* His mother fines him for every turnover he commits after the first three. (She charges him $100 per giveaway).

* Muggsy Bogues was his favorite basketball player growing up.

I think Stephen is one of the best to ever play the game. You can find more facts on USA Today’s site under “28 facts that you might not know about Stephen Curry.”