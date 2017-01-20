I tested the Nintendo 3DS game Style Savvy: Fashion Forward. In Fashion Forward you are someone who helps people choose their clothes. You also have an amount of money that they can spend. One reason I like Fashion Forward is I can make people wear a fake beard and a Mario hat with very girly clothes. Yes, it is silly.
You can also interact with people and go outside. It is just like a Sims game, but a little different. Another reason I like it is the game tells you what time it is in the game. I think it is a very girly game and that only girls will want to play it but boys can if they want. Also the game keeps on going, there is no real ending or winner to it. The game was too girly for me, which means that I didn’t like it, but I think that you would if you are a girl.
Ages: 7 and older
Rating: 4 smiles
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.