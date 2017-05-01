Do you go to summer camp? Are you looking for a unique summer camp? If you are, the Long Island Aquarium has a weeklong camp for specific age groups. The aquarium’s Summer Adventure day camp is an interactive summer camp. The camp provides separate programs for kids ages 2 to 16.

Last summer, I attended the Explorers program for ages 9 to 11. The program is Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Monday we got an aquarium T-shirt that we decorated with markers. We also played games and got a tour of the aquarium. On Tuesday we went on a boat trip to a private beach. At the beach we went in the water that was ankle-deep. I saw crabs, mussels and clams. On Wednesday we went in the aquarium’s saltwater marsh. When I went in the marsh, I saw a spider crab, snail and horseshoe crab. I got to hold and feel these aquatic animals. We went on the aquarium simulator. On Thursday, I had a behind-the-scenes tour of the aquarium and I went snorkeling in the stingray tank. On Friday we went on the aquarium rides. After that we went in the arcade. Then we were treated with some ice cream.

Does this sound like a lot of fun? There are also other programs to choose from. If you’re interested, visit their website: longislandaquarium.com.