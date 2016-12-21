We did a survey about some of the top music stars of 2016 and why kids like them. The people that we put in our survey were Adele, Rihanna, Sia, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor and Shawn Mendes. Out of the 60 responses, the most-liked music star was Shawn Mendes. Lots of kids said they like him because of his wonderful songs, his catchy type of music and his fantastic voice. We would just like to say that Shawn Mendes, you really are the man.