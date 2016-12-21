I did a survey of 96 kids, ages 3 to 15, to find out which new TV shows were the most popular. Here are my results:
“Walk the Prank” on Disney XD won, with 19 kids saying they would choose to watch it over the others. In second place was “Backstage” (15 votes), which was particularly popular with dancers, followed by “Stuck in the Middle” (11 votes). Curiously, “Stuck in the Middle” was also a show that some kids (five) had already gotten “tired of.” Disney’s “Elena of Avalor” led that category with 11 respondents saying they were tired of it already. “Lego Star Wars” was also grating on some. It was second in the “tired of” category.
Why did kids like “Walk the Prank”? Most said simply because it was funny, but some also noted that they enjoyed seeing the kids dish out some payback and the scenarios of the pranks were interesting. Maybe I’ll be on the show some day — that would be interesting.
